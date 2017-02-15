Catholic Club celebrates 75th anniversary

The Catholic Club celebrated its 75th anniversary Wednesday with a re-dedication ceremony.

The club offers child care and programs for children of all faiths up to 12-years-old.

Associate director Barb Witkowski says the re-dedication brings public awareness to the club. She says it is exciting to show the community what the Catholic Club does.

"It’s thrilling to have the community come out today the way they have," Witkowski said. "We’re just very appreciative, very proud and we’re just thrilled. It means so much that we had such a great turn out today.”

You can head to club's Facebook page for more information on their events.

Claudia T Seibert contributed to this report.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.