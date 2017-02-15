Alden Hirschfeld named Walleye team captain

The Toledo Walleye announced Wednesday Alden Hirschfeld is the new team captain for the remainder of the 2017 season.

Hirschfeld replaced Jared Nightingale, who signed a contract with the Chicago Wolves. Nightingale joined the Wolves in December and then in January, where he played in eight games.

Hirschfeld, 29, is in his fourth season with the Walleye and has established himself as a true leader on the ice.

“Alden is a true leader on and off the ice,” said head coach Dan Watson. “Wearing the C is the natural progression of his leadership role and his overall commitment to the team.”

The Sylvania native has played in 41 games this season. He is responsible for 38 points with a plus 9 player rating.

Meanwhile, the Walleye hit the road to Wichita for the weekend for a series against the Thunder.

Afterward, the Walleye return to the Glass City to celebrate the 2017 Toledo Hockey Hall of Fame.

