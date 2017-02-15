GoFundMe ranks Ohio No. 10 for student use in college support

GoFundMe released a study that ranked Ohio No. 10 in the country for students that raise money through the site.

The study shows more than 130,000 campaigns for education expenses, including tuition, have been started on the site since 2014.

In Ohio, 4,225 campaigns has raised $1.6 million.

"Each and every day, we see students create campaigns to buy books and computers, pay for their room and board, and chip away at their tuition bills," GoFundMe officials said.

According to College Board, in 2016-17 the average published tuition and fee prices for in-state students at public four-year institutions in Ohio were $10,266 a year.

"As college costs continue to rise and students continue to accumulate more and more debt, it’s important to remember that there are folks out there who want to help," GoFundMe officials said. "Not only can friends, family members, and people in your social networks donate to your campaign, there are thousands of alumni and other organizations looking to lend a helping hand."

Nationwide, the campaigns have raised more than $60 million for prospective students.

