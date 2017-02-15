Toledo Zoo announces first acts of summer concert series

Scattered showers are likely this evening with a rumble of thunder possible.More >>
Scattered showers are likely this evening with a rumble of thunder possible.More >>
The Walleye now find themselves down a game in the series after dropping game three in Colorado on Wednesday.More >>
The Walleye now find themselves down a game in the series after dropping game three in Colorado on Wednesday.More >>
City records show that about 22 percent of excavations tied to the Flint water crisis have led to copper pipes that do not pose a threat of leaching lead.More >>
City records show that about 22 percent of excavations tied to the Flint water crisis have led to copper pipes that do not pose a threat of leaching lead.More >>
The Social Security Administration released information this week that affects everyone in the state of Ohio: The Most Popular Baby Names in Ohio for 2016 list.More >>
The Social Security Administration released information this week that affects everyone in the state of Ohio: The Most Popular Baby Names in Ohio for 2016 list.More >>
Police in Pennsylvania say a 22-month-old boy has been found locked inside a wooden cage while his day-old sister and 1-year-old brother were found alone in the same house.More >>
Police in Pennsylvania say a 22-month-old boy has been found locked inside a wooden cage while his day-old sister and 1-year-old brother were found alone in the same house.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson is asking lawmakers to not block local efforts to address lead issues. Legislators are considering a new bill that will give the state sole authority over the problem.More >>
Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson is asking lawmakers to not block local efforts to address lead issues. Legislators are considering a new bill that will give the state sole authority over the problem.More >>
And after an internal board review, the city discovered the water did flow through her meter. But they don't know when or why it happened.More >>
And after an internal board review, the city discovered the water did flow through her meter. But they don't know when or why it happened.More >>
Declared unadoptable by the Humane Society, but called perfect by The Clay Township Police Department, Leonard has been named the first official police pit bull in Ohio.More >>
Declared unadoptable by the Humane Society, but called perfect by The Clay Township Police Department, Leonard has been named the first official police pit bull in Ohio.More >>
University of Toledo students and faculty lobbied local policy makers and health care advocates Friday about the importance of passing legislation to raise the age of purchasing tobacco to 21.More >>
University of Toledo students and faculty lobbied local policy makers and health care advocates Friday about the importance of passing legislation to raise the age of purchasing tobacco to 21.More >>
After a massive fire took place at the Andover Apartments in South Toledo, more than 100 residents are now without their homes. Fire personnel are still trying to figure out what started the blaze that destroyed the three buildings.More >>
After a massive fire took place at the Andover Apartments in South Toledo, more than 100 residents are now without their homes. Fire personnel are still trying to figure out what started the blaze that destroyed the three buildings.More >>