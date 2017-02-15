Toledo Zoo announces first acts of summer concert series

Contemporary pop fans are in for a treat as the Toledo Zoo announces the acts of the first concert of the 2017 Live Nation Concert Series.

Co-headliners Straight No Chaser and Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox will be performing in the historic Zoo Amphitheater July 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Online pre-sale tickets for Toledo Zoo members will begin on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m and be available until 10 p.m. on Feb. 17.

Tickets for the general public will be available for purchase beginning at 10 a.m. February 18th through Live Nation, Ticketmaster or at the Zoo Box Office.

