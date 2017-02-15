Parma man arrested after pursuit through three counties

A Parma man was arrested following a police pursuit through three counties Monday night.

Steven Michel, 40, was arrested after he led officers on a chase through Sandusky, Erie and Ottawa County.

Police said the pursuit began at the Commodore Perry Service Plaza on the Ohio Turnpike around 7:15 p.m. when a trooper made contact with Michel because of a fake license plate.

While the trooper was standing outside the vehicle, Michel put the car in gear and sped away. When the cop attempted to pull Michel over he continued to drive.

Michel got off the Turnpike at SR 4 and drove southbound. He then turned westbound on US 20 and traveled through Bellevue and Clyde. Eventually, Michel got off US 20 at US 6 and fled towards Fremont, which is when police decided to end the pursuit because of high speeds and risk to the public.

During that time, police said spike stripes were deployed twice but were ineffective.

A short time later, an Ottawa County Sheriff’s deputy located Michel again, speeding northbound on SR 19. The deputy attempted to pull Michel over, who once again did not comply.

Another short pursuit began but was quickly ended.

Later on, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a resident saying there was a silver car parked in their driveway with a man and a woman inside.

A deputy responded to the house and took both of them into custody.

Michel was booked into the Sandusky County Jail and charged with fleeing and eluding, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, no operator’s license and fictitious plates. The woman was later released without charges.

