Overturned semi closes WB I-475 ramp towards Sylvania - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Overturned semi closes WB I-475 ramp towards Sylvania

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

An overturned semi-truck temporarily closed the ramp from westbound I-475 to US 23.

Police say the driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The ramp remain has reopened to traffic. 

