Man arraigned on murder charge after apartment shooting

A man accused of murder appeared in front of a judge Wednesday.

Toledo police say Dai-Shawn Henson shot and killed Willie Riley during a fight at the Greenview Garden Apartments in south Toledo Tuesday morning.

The judge set Henson’s bond at $1 million with no 10 percent.

Henson will back in court again on Feb. 23.

Investigators are still working to figure out what sparked the shooting.

