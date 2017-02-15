Second natural gas to electric power plant announced in Oregon before first one opens

Hundreds of jobs and cheaper electricity are expected from a new power plant, which will be built next to a power plant that's just about to open off of North Lallendorf Road. It will be the second plant of its kind there.

Anywhere from 400 to 1,000 jobs will be available with construction of the new plant and electric customers in Oregon might like the look of their future electric bills.

Late Wednesday morning, Oregon leaders welcomed the President of Clean Energy Future to city council chambers to announce the $900 million natural gas to electricity plant. Clean electricity is so in demand that the company didn't think its first plant, set to open in June, was enough.

"We have the ability to provide low cost power to 1.8 million homes here in Northwest Ohio, which is pretty phenomenal for a piece of land that measures about 30 acres," said Bill Siderewicz, the President of Clean Energy Future Oregon.

Siderewicz says the plants can make electricity for two and a half cents per kilowatt hour, providing the lowest cost electricity right in customers' backyard.

“We just had a great time doing all this work. A lot of work, a lot of fun, and we are certainly pleased to be a part of it,” said Oregon Mayor Michael Seferian.

The city of Toledo will also benefit, by providing the water to the second plant. Six million gallons a day are needed.

Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson said at the announcement, “With this asset that we have, that we can drive development, that we can drive a better place for all of our communities to work in partnership."

Oregon city administrator Michael Beazley added, “If they're going to build these plants some place, we want them to be in Oregon Ohio and Northwest Ohio and adding to our economy. We don't want them to do it in Michigan or Kentucky or Indiana.”

Groundbreaking for the new plant should happen next February. The company is hoping it will be fully operational by June of 2020.

