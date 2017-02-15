Person hit by car on Airport Hwy taken to hospital - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Person hit by car on Airport Hwy taken to hospital

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

One person has been taken to the hospital after being struck by a car on Airport Highway Wednesday morning.

The extent of the person's injuries are unknown at this time.

Multiple crews were on the scene at Airport Highway near Rancamp Avenue.

The road is now fully open. 

