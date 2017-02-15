PetSmart recalls canned dog food

PetSmart is the latest company to pull dog food from its shelves.

The store is recalling its canned Grreat Choice Adult Dog Food because it may contain metal pieces, which could be a choking hazard.

The dog food is sold in nationwide PetSmart retails stores and online at PetSmart.com, Pet360.com and PetFoodDirect.com.

The cans under recall are the 13-ounce cans of chicken and rice classic sold between Oct. 10, 2016 and Feb. 7, 2017.

For more information, you can visit the FDA’s website.

