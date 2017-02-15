At least one taken to hospital after crash on Monroe - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

At least one taken to hospital after crash on Monroe

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

At least one person was taken to the hospital overnight after a crash on Monroe Street.

It happened at the intersection of Monroe and Secor.

Toledo police say two vehicles collided with each other shortly before midnight.

There is no word on who was at fault or the extent of any injuries.

