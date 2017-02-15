Police search for suspects in 7-Eleven armed robbery - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police search for suspects in 7-Eleven armed robbery

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are investigating an armed robbery at a store in east Toledo.

It happened late Tuesday night at the 7-Eleven on Navarre Avenue and White Street.

Employees said the suspects did get away with a small amount of money, but nobody was injured.

The store has since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStopper.

