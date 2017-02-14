Self-defense training a life-saving asset during an attack

The shocking news of Maumee native Reagan Tokes' murder has shaken our community. The murders of Tokes and Sierah Joughin has left many asking, "How can we be safe, and keep our kids safe too?"

While every situation is different, officers at the Police Academy say the first thing to do is be aware of your surroundings.

The more aware you are when seconds count, the more time you have to react.

"Know what's around you,” said Sgt. Jamal Owens of the Toledo Police Academy. “Get your head out of that cell phone."

If you can, Sgt. Owens recommends having someone meet you, especially after dark so you are not alone. He also recommends always be aware of your surroundings.

"Pay attention if somebody's staring at you or sizing you up, whatever it may be," Sgt. Owns said. "There's an individual over there, he's looking at me kind of funny, take note of that. And be prepared as he walks towards you."

Sgt. Owens said be prepared for several scenarios if you are attacked.

If someone grabs you by the arm, Owens said break out of their grip through the weakest point, where the thumb and fingers come together.

You can also use the phone or your keys as a weapon by hitting them in the head or face.

"So you need to act as soon as somebody grabs you, " Owens said.

If someone grabs you from behind, you should shrug your shoulders up.

“Your life is on the line, so you do whatever it you need to do,” Sgt. Owens added. “If you need to claw out his eyeballs, punch, kick."

Owens says do your best not to be in an excluded place with the attacker.

However, if you end up in a car, it is important to continue fighting and bail out as soon as you can.

The Police Academy also recommends taking a self-defense class at a local dojo or community center.

