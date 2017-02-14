Toledo police working hard to confiscate illegal guns

Toledo police have been working hard to take guns off the streets and out of the hands of criminals.

TPD stresses the guns are not taken from law abiding citizens with a permit. Rather, they come from criminals leaving the scene of a crime, court ordered confiscations or during drug raids.

"The shootings, the homicides are often drug related," said Lt. Joe Heffernan of Toledo police. "That's why when we go into these raids, we usually use our SWAT team."

When police confiscate a gun, they first check to see if the gun is stolen.

If the gun is stolen, it is returned to its owner. The rest are taken to their property room and destroyed.

Heffernan says as they are able to get more guns out of the hands of criminals, they are able to lessen the amount of shootings each year.

Police were able to take more guns in 2016 compared to the year before. Also happening last year, TPD saw ten percent less shootings.

"It's a dangerous business, but it's important work," Heffernan said. "And it's work that makes the rest of us safer."

Heffernan says officers will continue to work to keep the number of illegal firearms in the area from going up.

