Former Indiana assistant hired as St. John's head coach

St. John's Jesuit hired former Indiana defensive line head coach Larry McDaniel as their new head football coach.

McDaniel, a native of St. Louis, spent his college career with the Hoosiers as a four-year starter at nose tackle.

Between 2011 and 2013, McDaniel was the defensive line coach at Bowling Green State University.

As defensive line coach at Bowling Green, he coached three players that would eventually sign with NFL teams.

Under McDaniel, the Falcons sported one of the best defensive lines in the MAC, holding opponents to just over 150 yards rushing per game.

He was later hired by his alma mater in 2014.

The Hoosiers let go McDaniel at the end of the 2015 season.

McDaniel also had coaching stints with Kent State and Southwest Missouri State University.

McDaniel will replace Doug Pearson, who resigned after 14 years as head coach of the Titans.

St. John's finished with a 6-4 record in 2016 and placed fifth in the Three Rivers Conference.

