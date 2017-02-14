Love at the center of Valentine's Day wedding ceremony

The Social Security Administration released information this week that affects everyone in the state of Ohio: The Most Popular Baby Names in Ohio for 2016 list.More >>
The Social Security Administration released information this week that affects everyone in the state of Ohio: The Most Popular Baby Names in Ohio for 2016 list.More >>
Police in Pennsylvania say a 22-month-old boy has been found locked inside a wooden cage while his day-old sister and 1-year-old brother were found alone in the same house.More >>
Police in Pennsylvania say a 22-month-old boy has been found locked inside a wooden cage while his day-old sister and 1-year-old brother were found alone in the same house.More >>
General Motors pulls Chevrolet brand out of India, South Africa to cut costs.More >>
General Motors pulls Chevrolet brand out of India, South Africa to cut costs.More >>
American country singer Toby Keith, known for songs such as "Whiskey Girl" and "Beer For My Horses," is scheduled to perform in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, this weekend in an event that coincides with President...More >>
American country singer Toby Keith, known for songs such as "Whiskey Girl" and "Beer For My Horses," is scheduled to perform in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, this weekend in an event that coincides with President Donald Trump's first overseas visit.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The fire at Andover Apartments Thursday afternoon consumed three buildings that were nearly filled to capacity. Though the residents in those buildings are thankful to be alive, they have to come to grips with the reality they will need a new bed to sleep in.More >>
The fire at Andover Apartments Thursday afternoon consumed three buildings that were nearly filled to capacity. Though the residents in those buildings are thankful to be alive, they have to come to grips with the reality they will need a new bed to sleep in.More >>
The Toledo Fire Department is on the scene of an apartment fire in south Toledo.More >>
The Toledo Fire Department is on the scene of an apartment fire in south Toledo.More >>
The Paulding County Commissioners declared a state of emergency after a storm cause power outages throughout the county.More >>
The Paulding County Commissioners declared a state of emergency after a storm cause power outages throughout the county.More >>
It's a sunny, hot day across our area. But a Wood County farmer is watching several of his fields get swamped by floodwaters.More >>
It's a sunny, hot day across our area. But a Wood County farmer is watching several of his fields get swamped by floodwaters.More >>