Fiat-Chrysler to temporarily layoff 3,000 workers at Toledo plant

Fiat-Chrysler of America announced more than 3,000 workers at the Toledo North Assembly Plant will be temporarily laid off.

The layoffs are due to the Jeep Cherokee production being moved out of Toledo.

UAW Local 12 represents the 3,207 workers being temporarily laid off.

Toledo officials say they knew these layoffs were coming, and prepared for them in the proposed 2017 budget.

They say despite today's news, there are lots of reasons to feel good about the area's financial future.

"We keep a very, very close watch on all the economic developments, not only in the city, but the county and throughout northwest Ohio because it does have an impact," Toledo Finance Director George Sarantou, "And right now, we have a very good, strong economy in Toledo and the surrounding area.

The layoffs will last an indefinite period of time but are expected to last more than six months.

However, employees laid off are expected to be brought back when the plant is ready to produce the new Jeep Wrangler.

