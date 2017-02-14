FBI, TPD looking for west Toledo bank robbery suspect

The FBI joined Toledo police in their search for a west Toledo bank robbery suspect.

The robbery happened Tuesday afternoon in the First Federal Banks at 2920 West Central Avenue.

According to Cleveland division of the FBI, a white male suspect entered the bank at about 1:09 p.m. and demanded money from the tellers.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money from the bank and fled on foot.

The suspected is a white male in his 50s with a scruffy grey beard. He is approximately 5'10 with a medium build.

When he left the bank, he was wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt, tattered blue jeans, white tennis shoes, an orange Stihl branded hat and sunglasses.

Any one with information on the suspect is urged to call the FBI at 419-243-6122 or Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

