UT hosted 'Dog Kissing Booth' for Valentine's Day

University of Toledo students in need of a smooch on Valentine's Day were able to pucker up with an adorable pet Tuesday.

The social media team in the Office of Marketing and Communications hosted a "Dog Kissing Booth" at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Thompson Student Union Lounge.

Students had the opportunity to interact and take photos with three dachshunds who stole their hearts through hugs. The dogs names were Cooper, Milo and Gregory.

"We wanted to give our students the chance to take a moment to relax and play with some dogs," Cam Norton, assistant director for social media, said. "UT students have enjoyed seeing dogs on campus and through our new Instagram account, UToledo Dogs."

The event lasted approximately one hour.

