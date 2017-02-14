UT Coach uses hardship to spread message about heart disease

On Valentine's Day, we talk a lot about hearts. A University of Toledo Women's Coach is stressing an important message about taking care of just that.

Nicole Hollingsworth has been coaching women's golf at UT for 14 years and she says her job took control of her health.

"You work, you work, you work. Fast food is your friend and you don't have time to work out, where it once used to be your life," said Hollingsworth.

In May of 2015, Hollingsworth took the control back. She lost 73 pounds through diet and exercise and then in July of 2015, it happened.

"Couldn't stand up. Was starting to lose it. My body felt like it was on fire," describes Hollingsworth. "I just couldn't function. Something serious was happening and it was happening fast."

At 43 years old, Hollingsworth had a procedure called a heart cauterization.

"I would have had a stroke or I would have died. So losing that weight probably saved my life," said Hollingsworth.

She could have been a statistic.

The American Heart Association says heart disease is the number one killer of women, causing one in three deaths a year, but it's also 80 percent preventable.

"Adding color to your plate. Fruits and vegetables. Eliminating sodium," said Allyson France with the American Heart Association.

Also, quitting tobacco are just some of the ways you can take care of your heart.

It's a message Hollingsworth has been spreading the past year and a half.

"I have a saying, 'start big or start small, but start. Just start.' If it's just walking, people will be like, 'I can't walk, I'm too tired.' Just go walk five minutes. Then maybe the next day it's ten minutes," said Hollingsworth.

The UT women's golf team also supports their coach by wearing red at the end of February and the players talk with their competitors about heart disease.

Fore more information on how to become heart healthy, along with warning signs and symptoms, visit the website.

