Police in search of man that raped 2 teenage girls

Toledo Police are asking for your help in identifying a rape suspect who is connected with two rape investigations in North Toledo.

Two rape victims in two months in north Toledo.

One is a 14 year old girl and the other 13.

Police say both were assaulted by the same man while walking to and from school.

The sketch of the suspect was made from the statements of the two victims in this case.

The incidents occurred a month apart in north Toledo.

The first happened in December on Park Street near Lagrange.

The second happened in January on Hudson near Elm Street.

But Lt. Joe Heffernan of the Toledo Police Department says the suspect took the two girls in the same manner.

"He was standing by an alley, in the yard by an alley, and as the young girls would walk by he grabbed them, took them into the alley and then raped them," Lt. Heffernan said. said.

Lt. Heffernan recommends children in the neighborhood walk to school with adults or in groups for safety until the suspect is found.

Residents in the neighborhood are disgusted at the news.

"I remember when it was safe enough to leave all of you doors open. And when I was a kid we used to play in the alleys," said Dan Barczak. "Wouldn't dare do that now."

The suspect is described as a light skinned African American in his 20's with blue eyes and a bushy pony tail.

Toledo police hope residents can recognize the suspect from the sketch and get a dangerous predator off of the streets.

"These girls were just going back and forth to school when they were grabbed and taken in the alley. This person needs to be identified, he needs to be captured, and he needs to face justice for what he did," said Heffernan.

