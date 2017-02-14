Toledo Zoo polar bear transfers to Chicago

A Toledo Zoo polar bear is being transferred to the Brookfield Zoo near Chicago in effort to move the polar bear species forward.

The Toledo Zoo, Brookfield Zoo near Chicago and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Polar Bear Species Survival Plan provided a new home and potential breeding partner for the 21-year-old polar bear.

The Great Bear Wilderness exhibit of the Brookfield Zoo, an exhibit that was built a few years ago, will allow the female Toledo polar bear, Nan to be paired with Hudson, a male polar bear.

“It is important to understand that zoo animal collections are not static. For the good of the US zoo population, the Toledo Zoo worked with the SSP to make the complex decision to send our female polar bear, Nan, to the Brookfield Zoo for breeding purposes. Being wild born, she is a genetically valuable bear in the SSP. Nan will be moving into an exhibit that was built just a few years ago and will be paired with a male,” said Terry Webb, director of animal programs at Toledo Zoo.

The Polar Bear Species Survival Plan was created by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) and is coordinated by Toledo Zoo’s assistant director of animal programs, Dr. Randi Meyerson. With polar bears listed as a vulnerable species the plan was created for zoos across the nation to work together to maintain the population.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.