Perryburg hotel ranks No. 1 in ‘Travelers Choice Hotels for Romance' list

The Belamere Suites in Perrysburg topped the list for TripAdvisor's Nation's Most Romantic Hotels.

The 'Travelers Choice Hotels for Romance’ list was based on reviews and opinions collected from the past year.

The website used service, value and quality of the hotel to determine the winner.

The Belamere Suites is the only hotel in the top 25 from Ohio and one of two from the Midwest.

California had the most hotels in the top 25 with six entries.

To book a room at the Belamere Suites, you can head to their website.

