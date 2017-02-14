TPS community mourns loss of Woodward coach

The Toledo Public Schools community is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Woodward High School’s softball and volleyball coach Tracy Hatfield died early Monday morning.

TPS released this statement on the death:

"Ms. Tracy Hatfield, the softball and volleyball coach at Woodward High School, passed away early this morning. Coach Tracy, as she was lovingly referred to by her players, was passionate about softball. She played softball for the University of Toledo during her college years and from there found herself coaching at Woodward. Her family described Tracy as dedicated to her players but was all business when it was game time. She had a winning smile that would light up the room and a heart of gold. She will be missed by everyone at Woodward, especially her players."

Funeral arrangements for Hatfield are pending.

