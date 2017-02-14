FBI reopens investigation of murder case from 1997

The FBI reopens an investigation in a murder case of a man that visited Toledo, OH before he was murdered.

During the fall of 1997, an unidentified Hispanic man believed to be from McAllen, Texas area was driving to the Chicago area when he was murdered in Michigan.

According to the FBI, he made a stop in Toledo, OH and Michigan areas. The victim was driving an older model, blue or black Ford Tauras. Through investigation it was determined he may have been married with children.

The Michigan State Police composite sketch is what the victim is believed to have looked like in 1997.

The FBI are asking for anyone with information to contact the FBI, Toledo Resident Agency at 419-243-6122.

