This weekend promises to be one of the warmest in recent February memory.



After a series of low pressure blizzards brought heavy snow to the east coast, the pattern is set up to allow lots of warm February air to return to the Great Lakes.

Highs will approach record levels both Saturday and Sunday! The heat will extend into next week as well.

