Gas leak closes Owens Perrysburg Twp. campus

Owens Community College's Perrysburg Twp. campus was closed early Tuesday due to a gas leak nearby.

Owens Spokesman Jared Mead says a contractor struck a gas line off campus while doing routine work.

The staff at Owens Community College made the decision to close it down around 10:30 a.m. when the smell of gas was infiltrating their buildings.

The wind was blowing the natural gas toward the campus and carrying the gas up through the air vent system.

Out of caution, the campus evacuated three buildings before closing for the day.

Columbia gas says they had to turn off the gas, so the buildings won't have heat for the day.

Owens staff says they had more health concerns than they did any fear of an explosion.

"I wouldn't say for sure, but I think we were less concerned about explosions in our buildings, because the gas leak wasn't internal to our buildings, but the gas smell and the gas itself was in our buildings, so we wanted to get our students and employees to safety and away from it," said Steve Robinson/VP for Academic Affairs.

Officials say no one was ever in danger.

Their crews are still working to make make repairs by the end of today and there will be an internal investigation to find out what caused the leak.

Owens plans to have all of these buildings back open tomorrow but, all other events here this evening are cancelled.

Police say Oregon Road by the campus is open while the gas leak is being fixed, but several nearby roads are closed.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.