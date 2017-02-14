Man who shot, killed stepson takes plea deal

An Oregon man charged in the shooting death of his stepson took a plea deal in court Monday morning.

Gary Auxier's attorney says his client wanted to go to trial but changed his mind after he saw his wife in the courtroom Tuesday morning. He has not been allowed to see her since the crime.

Gary Auxier, 60, is accused of shooting his stepson, Brian Carter, 30, in the head in September 2016.

Auxier told the judge it was a violent fight with his step son that left him fearing for his life and grabbing a gun for protection.

"I could only see his silhouette and he raised his right arm towards me and at that time I feared for my life and I felt I was about to be shot," said Auxier.

"The version that the defendant explained in court was certainly different in what the state intended to prove in trial. In that the victim never ever used a gun and had no intentions of using a gun that night," said Michael Liosel prosecuting attorney.

Oregon Police Officer Mike Navarre says the two got in a heated argument after Auxier confronted Carter about not having a job.

According to police, Auxier went to the basement, grabbed his gun and shot up to the second floor, hitting Carter in the head.

911 calls were made by Carter’s mother and stepbrother who heard the shots fired. The calls were released back in September.

Officials say Auxier was intoxicated at the time of the murder.

On Monday, Auxier told the judge he shot his stepson in self defense, taking a plea deal to lesser charges. He has previously pleaded not guilty.

