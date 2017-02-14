Man dies after south Toledo shooting; suspect charged with murder

One man is dead and another charged with murder after a shooting in south Toledo early Monday morning.

Police say there was some sort of get-together at the Greenview Gardens Apartments on Pine Brook Parkway near Airport Highway.

An argument started and quickly escalated, leaving Willie Riley, 32, shot in the abdomen.

Riley's brother drove him to a hospital with serious injuries. He was rushed into surgery but later died from his injuries.

After questioning witnesses, police arrest Dai-Shawn Henson, 23. He's now charged with murder.

Anyone with information on the shooting death is asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.