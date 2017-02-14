Search for man involved in carjacking over; no arrests made

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office spent Monday morning searching for a man involved in an armed carjacking near Pettisville. Although no arrests have been made, the search for the person responsible has ended.

According to police, a man held the driver at gunpoint on SR-2 near CR-19. The driver then forced the victim out of the car.

The driver was not injured during the carjacking.

Police say the man took off in a black Dodge Charger with red stripes on the fenders. The car was later found on CR-20, near the railroad tracks.

A couple hours later, police stopped looking for a suspect but did not elaborate on why.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

