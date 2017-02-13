One person injured in four-vehicle crash in Hancock County

One man was injured in a four-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Hancock County.

The crash happened at about 4:43 p.m. in Biglick Township.

According to Hancock County Sheriff's Office, Daniel Arbogast, 20, of Tiffin was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on US 224.

His truck struck a 2008 Dodge Caravan driven by Van Williams, 20, of Tiffin.

The Caravan struck the back of a 2011 Honda CRV before it spun and hit a 2017 Freightliner.

Arbogast was transported by EMS to Blanchard Valley Regional Health Center with unknown injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

