Rossford City Council votes to build proposed roundabout

The Rossford City Council approved a long-discussed plan to build a roundabout at the intersections of Lime City Road, Colony Road, and Route 65.

The council voted 5-1 to build the roundabout at a cost of $2.5 million.

The city expects to receive $620,000 in grant money for the project, but the rest will come from a $3 million bond.

"It's a waste of our money," said councilman Dan Wagner, who was the lone nay vote on the council. "You're just using the grant money as an excuse to pass it, it's ridiculous."

The city planned to use the money to improve roads in the city.

"To spend 2 million dollars on a bike path and a roundabout in an intersection where we have our side streets in the conditions that we have, we could do a lot of paving on side streets with that," Councilman Wagner said. "And like I said, the Route 65 repaving is going to address that intersection. I don't think the roundabout is necessary."

However, Councilman Robert Ruse says the roundabout is needed for safety.

"We need to upgrade the intersection. It's a safety situation," Councilman Ruse said.

He also believes the price will go down once bids start coming in for the project.

"It will improve the intersection coming into town and the appearance [and] make it easier to get through safer," Councilman Ruse said. "And we're bringing dollars in to help off set some of the cost."

Construction on the roundabout is expected to be completed by 2019.

The city will also repave Route 65 from Hollywood Casino to Perrysburg Township.

The expected cost of that project is $1.6 million with about $600,000 coming from grant funds.

Construction on that project is expected to be completed by 2018.

