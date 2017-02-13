Proposed I-73 through northwest Ohio could have new life

For those who have driven from the Toledo-area down to Columbus, they know there is not a quick way to get through the Columbus suburbs.

But a multi-state effort could change all that with a new interstate.

Toledo is the only metro city in Ohio that does not have direct interstate access to Columbus.

But that could be changing as an old proposal may have gotten new life from a seemingly unlikely source.

In 1989, a six-state coalition was formed to lobby for the construction of I-73 that would connect Myrtle Beach, South Carolina with Detroit.

The plan hit a dead end though, with only 82 miles of the highway being built in North Carolina.

But the long-suffering plan was mentioned often by newly elected President Donald Trump before he even began his campaign.

"With I-73, that should be approved, and it would be a phenomenal thing for Myrtle Beach. If I decide to run, and if I win, I will approve that so fast your head will spin, and it will get done," said President Trump in an interview in South Carolina prior to his 2016 Election campaign.

With now-President Trump's call for $1 trillion in infrastructure investments, Tom Kovacik of the Transportation Advocacy Group of Northwest Ohio and member of the I-73 association is ready to bring the proposal back to Washington.

"If President Trump comes on board and he said, 'I want to spend a trillion dollars on infrastructure.' We have a six-state coalition that's been active for a long time, I've been advocating money for Ohio for a ling time, so to me this is a golden opportunity," said Kovacik.

The current proposed corridor would utilize the existing US-23 and State Route 15 corridor from Columbus to Findlay, then combine with I-75 into Michigan.

Wendy Granza, President of the Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce says a four or six-lane nonstop interstate to Columbus would not only help existing Northwest Ohio businesses, but could help draw more companies to the Toledo-area.

"To add another direct access to a very important market would just make us even more attractive to those types of companies that are looking to ship products to customers quickly," said Kovacik.

"I'm doing this not just for the six-state coalition," he continued, "but if I can bring money into Ohio to improve that bottleneck between Findlay and Columbus, why wouldn't I try to do it?"

