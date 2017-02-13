Trial set for man accused of killing 14-year-old

A trial has been set for a man accused of killing a 14-year-old boy in January.

Temple, 19, was arraigned on a murder charges for shooting his 14-year-old friend Dominique Alexander in January

Investigators believe Temple mishandled the gun and the shooting was accidental.

Temple was indicted by a Lucas Count grand jury Monday for murder while out on bond. He was arrested and sent back to the Lucas County Jail.

His bond was set at $250,000.

Temple's trial has been set for March 14th.

