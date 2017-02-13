Local police and parents react to Kindergarten drug abuse education plan

The growing heroin epidemic in Ohio is hitting home for families. Now there is a call to protect school children in all grades.

Some state leaders and local law enforcement are pushing for drug prevention education to begin in Kindergarten.

Erin Martin brought her four year-old son Arrow to the Sanger library branch on Monday afternoon.

She said she has struggled with when to bring up "heavy" topics like drugs.

“But then what's the right time? You know, we never know because we don't know what they're exposed to every day when they're at school,” Martin said.

A report, released by the Ohio Joint Study Committee on Drug Use Prevention, said schools should start giving consistent, evidence-based drug abuse prevention education starting at the Kindergarten level.

When told of the recommendation, Martin said, “I don't know. I think it's important to keep lines of communication open. You know, part of me says I don't think it is too early. I think that they understand more than we think that they do.”

Lt. Bobby Chromik heads the Lucas County Sheriff's DART, the Drug Abuse Response Team.

“Children are kind of like that silent victim that nobody knows are out there,” Chromik said.

One response to a drug situation convinced him that Kindergarten is not too early to teach kids.

“We've had kids as young as four or five tell us exactly the process in order to get heroin ready," Chromik said. "They don't know every step but they're pretty close. So they're informed, they watch. Kids are observant.”

TPS leaders say Kindergartners right now are told not to do drugs, as part of healthy choices discussions.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine supports teaching kids about drugs at the Kindergarten level.

The plan is being shared with the Governor, state lawmakers, and school leaders, to see if they will get behind it.

