Police: No leads in north Toledo homicide

Toledo police say they do not have a suspect, or motive in the murder of a transgender woman from last week.

The body of Demajio Striker, 23, was found on Feb. 8 in an empty garage on Austin in north Toledo.

Police working all leads but Shanda Striker, Demajio's mother says she can't sit back at watch so she’s doing all she can to find her killer.

She believes it was a hate crime.

"The police told us to leave it alone but that will never happen because I will always search for my son’s killer,” said Shanda Striker, victim's mother.

It was a single gunshot to her torso that killed the transgender woman. A crime that her mother believes was not random.

“This is a hate crime and it needs to stop,” said Shanda Striker’s, victim’s mother.

Police are looking at all possibilities for a motive but believe it may be Demajio's criminal past that lead to her death.

“He was loved, he was loved, and I just have a plea to the community if you know something anything please stand up,” said Shanda Striker’s, victim’s mother.

Everyone is desperate to get Demajio's killer off the streets.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

