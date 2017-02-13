Four February house fires show no signs of arson

Toledo Fire and Rescue are investigating four fires that ripped through homes between last Wednesday and Monday morning in central Toledo.

The first happened on Robinwood Avenue on Wednesday morning.

On Thursday morning, fires destroyed homes on Collingwood Boulevard and Lincoln Avenue.

On Monday morning, a fire engulfed a home on Prospect Avenue causing its roof to collapse.

"It's been a pretty busy start to the year and February is not letting up," said Sterling Rahe of TFD. "Our firemen and woman have been busy battling these morning blazes."

While all fires started at around the same time in the same area, investigators say there is no sign of arson.

However, those living on the Old West End are staying vigilant.

"Anything that seems out of the ordinary that happens in and around the neighborhood, people are made aware of through that Facebook page and security," said resident Jeni Belt. "So obviously, this is an isolated incident. There are others happening too. So maybe its coincidence and timing, but it there is something more we want to make sure we are aware and know."

If anyone has information on any of these fires, they are encouraged to call Crimestopper or use the TFD online arson reporting system.

