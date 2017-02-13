Henry County Common Pleas Court sets trial dates for Napoleon teacher

The Henry County Common Pleas Court set trial dates Monday for former Napoleon teacher indicted of sex charges.

Brian Kressbach was indicted on eight counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, four counts sexual battery and one count gross sexual imposition.

The former teacher at St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Napoleon is scheduled for a jury trial on April 3. His final pretrial is set for March 10.

The dates were set Monday morning by Henry County Common Pleas Court Judge John Collier.

