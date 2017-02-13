Lawmakers continue to push for 'Sierah's Law' in Ohio Senate

Ohio Senators Randy Gardner and Cliff Hite continued to push a bill that began in the aftermath of Sierah Joughin's murder.

"Sierah's Law" would create a violent offender registry in Ohio.

Local police believe the new registry could help with faster response times when crimes are committed.

Paula Walters, a survivor of domestic violence, is the head of a group who is pushing legislators to sponsor the bill.

"Somebody has to make the change, so why not me?" said Paula Walters of the Community Engagement Coalition. "In the same aspect that Sierah was 20, she had, you know, decades of live left. So if it takes decades to make her life count for something then that's what we're going to do."

Indiana, Illinois, Kansas, Montana, and Oklahoma are currently the only states with a violent offender registry.

