Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson: February 9, 2017

On this week's Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson, President Trump's controversial cabinet members were confirmed this week is on the forefront of political issues in the U.S.

Jerry welcomes Ohio's democratic U.S. senator, Sherrod Brown, who gives his opinion on cabinet members that were confirmed this week by the president.He also weighs in on all the rancor that is in Washington these days.

Later, Jerry talks to two Toledo council members that are from each side of the aisle. Steve Steel has chaired the Lucas County democrats and is president of Toledo city council while Tom Waniewski is a republican and the city's 5th council district representative. In this discussion, they explain what they want and expect to see happen in the city.

Finally, Jerry talks about the county's flummoxed about a new jail with Toledo council members Steve Steel and Tom Waniewski.

