Warning: Man claims to be Lucas County Sheriff in phone scam

A scam alert was issued by the Lucas County Sheriff’s office Monday.

He contacted a victim saying there is a warrant out for his arrest.

The victim hung up the phone and called the Sheriff’s Office.

The number that came up on the victim’s caller ID was 419-210-3240.

Citizens are to look out for a male caller claiming to be a Lucas County Sheriff employee named Sergeant Davis.

When you called back the alleged scammers number, you used to hear a voice welcoming you to the Lucas County sheriff's office. Now you hear "Hi! You've reached 419...".

Although the voicemail may change, and the number that pops up on your screen may change, the scam pretty much stays the same.

So don't get fooled.

Lt. Dave Carter with the Lucas County Sheriff's Office says the person is calling and saying there's a warrant out for your arrest, then demands money.

Right now, the scammer is using 419-210-3240.

But Lt. Carter says don't let the 419 fool you, this person is not local and that makes them harder to track.

"What they're using is a computer generated phone number. More than likely this guy's out of the state. There's been instances where they're not even in the country," said Lt. Carter.

The scam ran last year too. It could even be the same person.

"There are certain things that we're doing to do try to battle, to identify these individuals, but it's a lengthy process," said Lt. Carter.

If this happens to you? Just hang up.

"I've heard in the past of people giving them $1,000 or something like that. So it's, you know, for as many 'no's' as they get, if they get one person then they've been successful in their mind, I'm sure," said Lt. Carter.

The Lucas County Sheriff’s office made a Facebook post warning about residents about the scam.

The department says they will never call anyone who has a warrant.

