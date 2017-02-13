Out of Bounds: How parents are putting their kids' games at risk - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Out of Bounds: How parents are putting their kids' games at risk

We’ve all been at a heated basketball, soccer or football game and emotions are running high. Then a call gets made and you lash out at the ref.

Just last week, fifteen high school basketball players were suspended after a brawl at the local game. The players largely had the situation under control until angry friends and family members entered the court.

So how involved is "too involved" when we're talking high school sports?

While most incidents don't escalate to that point, parents' behavior is affecting high school games in our area.

Thursday at 6 p.m., WTOL 11's Allie Hausfeld investigates the problem in some local high schools and how it could impact your child's games.

