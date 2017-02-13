Police: Cincinnati teens sickened after buying marijuana-laced candy at store

Mild weather today will turn to hot weather tomorrow.More >>
When researchers traveled to a tiny, uninhabited island in the midst of the Pacific Ocean, they were astonished to find an estimated 38 million pieces of trash washed up on the beaches.
Starting Wednesday, Tesla customers can order solar roof tiles.
Officials in Dayton plan to resume using cameras to catch drivers who run red lights, two years after dropping that practice to comply with Ohio restrictions and a long legal battle.
A Russian blogger has been convicted for inciting religious hatred for playing "Pokemon Go" in a church and given a suspended sentence.
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.
DETROIT, MI (WTOL) - If you like to fish or enjoy Lake Erie, you want walleye and perch to be healthy. But invasive species are a constant threat. In Detroit, local college students are showing how they are fighting back.
It is a tragic week in Toledo as police investigate three homicides, two involving teens, within five days of each other.
Bicyclists across the world are set to take part in the 'Ride of Silence.'
Crew are doing patchwork on US 223 in Monroe County just before the Lenawee County Line. But one township supervisor believes this patchwork is just putting a bandage on the bigger problem.
One of Toledos favorite destinations for jazz has announced its closing. The Dégagé Jazz Café will host its final weekend of Jazz on May 26 to May 27.
