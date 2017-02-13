Police: Cincinnati teens sickened after buying marijuana-laced candy at store

A search is underway for a man accused of selling marijuana-laced food outside of an Adams County convenience store.

Peebles Police Chief Robert Music said two teens purchased candy and cakes from a man at the First Stop on N. Main St. on Saturday.

The teens ended up in the emergency room with spiked heart rate and other symptoms. They tested positive for marijuana.

The teens did not know there was marijuana in the food, according to Chief Music. He called it "pathetic" that someone would sell drug-laced items to unsuspecting customers.

The suspect is believed to be a man in his mid 20s. Anyone with information is asked to call the Peebles Police Department at (937) 587-3191.

