Man accused of OSU student murder appears in court

The man accused of killing Ohio State student Reagan Tokes made his first appearance in court Monday.

Brian Golsby's attorney did not object to the state's request for the suspect to be held without bond.

The father of Reagan Tokes briefly spoke to reporters following the Golsby’s court appearance Monday, saying “We will get through this…Justice will be served.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O'Brien filed a motion Sunday to keep Golsby behind bars without bail, saying the accused killer is a danger to society.

Golsby was charged with aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, kidnapping and rape in connection with Reagan Tokes’ homicide.

The prosecutor says those charges make Golsby eligible for the death penalty under the Ohio Constitution.

Tokes’ body was found at Scioto Grove Metro Park Thursday, February 9.

Her coworkers at Bodega, a bar in the Short North, witnessed Tokes leave after working her shift Wednesday night, but police do not know that Tokes made it to her car.

That car was located by Columbus Police Friday near Golsby’s residence. DNA discovered in the vehicle was part of the evidence detectives say they used to move toward an arrest.

Golsby recently served a six-year sentence after a 2010 rape and robbery case. He was released in November of 2016.

Visitation for friends and family of Reagan is scheduled for Tuesday at her home Maumee church from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Pastor Joanie Schilling says Reagan's family moved away a few years ago, but it was an obvious decision to celebrate Reagan's life at her home Maumee church.

Pastor Schilling says it was here that Reagan fully accepted her faith.

She's described as goofy and genuine.

Everyone who knew her is invited to come be together Tuesday and Wednesday at Maumee United Methodist Church.

Pastor Joanie Schilling says now, Reagan is home.

"She is home and she is pure and she is beautiful and all of the pain that she experienced in the last moments of her life are no longer impacting her for God has healed her fully from all of that and he has redeemed the evil that was forced upon her," said Pastor Schilling.

Pastor Schilling says she understands why people are angry and that it's okay.

"Why didn't God come down and rescue her? These are unanswerable questions because we're not God," said Pastor Schilling. "God's ways are higher than our ways."

She says God is walking with those who are hurting.

Schilling says Reagan was involved in youth group and missions trips and had a heart for those in need.

"She would want there to be some goodness that comes out of this and maybe that means that because she wanted to go and serve people that were undeserved, people that needed support, the needy people in our world, that maybe that's what we would do," said Pastor Schilling. "That we would live out her call on her behalf."

A scholarship GoFundMe account has been set up in her honor, and already has $56,000.

