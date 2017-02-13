Toledo ranks among the worst in 'healthiest cities' list

With the healthcare reform underway and life expectancy rates declining for the first time since 1993, WalletHub conducted an analysis of ‘2017’s Healthiest Cities in America.'

Toledo ranked close to the bottom, while California cities dominated the top.

The website’s analysts compared 150 of the largest U.S. cities across 34 key metrics and rated them in health care, food, fitness and green space.

According to WalletHub, location matters when it comes to putting nutrition and exercise as priority.

Here's the top 10 healthiest cities:

San Francisco, CA

Salt Lake City, UT

Scottsdale, AZ

Seattle, WA

Portland, OR

Irvine, CA

Huntington Beach, CA

Honolulu, HI

Washington, DC

Santa Clarita, CA

On the other hand, Toledo ranked 142, making it the ninth LEAST healthy city on the list.

A breakdown of health in Toledo (1=Healthiest; 75=Avg.):

41st – Cost of Medical Visit

106th – Share of Adults Eating Fewer than 1 Serving of Fruits/Vegetables per Day

135th – Healthy Restaurants per Capita

30th – Dietitians & Nutritionists per Capita

141st – Share of Physically Active Adults

142nd – Running Trails per Capita

140th – Walking Trails per Capital

For more information, go to the full report.

