Caught on camera: Police look for General Store thief

Police are asking for your help to identify a man related to a robbery Saturday morning.

It happened around 10 a.m. at the Dollar General Store in Springfield Township.

If you have any information, contact Det. Kowalski at the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office at 419-213-4977 or Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

