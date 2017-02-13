Sargento, Meijer recall cheese over Listeria concerns

Sargento and Meijer have issued recalls for cheese that may have been contaminated with Listeria.

Deutsch Kase Haus, LLC, based in Middlebury, Indiana, recently notified the companies of a potential contamination, prompting recalls of seven Sargento products and two Meijer products.

So far there are no confirmed illnesses connected to the cheese.

The recalled retail products are:

Sargento Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby, 6.84 oz., UPC 4610000228, with “Sell By” dates of “12APR17B” and “10MAY17B”

Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Nacho & Taco Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040041, with “Sell By” dates of “H14JUN17” and “H12JUL17”

The Meijer Brand Colby Cheese and Colby Jack Cheese, sold in Meijer stores from Nov. 10, 2016 to Feb. 9, 2017, "215927xxxxxx" or "215938xxxxxx" – the last 6 digits will vary

Out of an abundance of caution, Sargento also recalled the following products because they were packaged on the same line as the affected cheese:

Sargento Sliced Colby-Jack Cheese, 12 oz., UPC 4610000109 with “Sell By” date of “11JUN17B”

Sargento Sliced Pepper Jack Cheese, 12 oz., UPC 4610000108 with “Sell By” dates of “12JUN17B”, “09JUL17B” and “10JUL17B”

Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Taco Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040002 with “Sell By” dates of “H14JUN17” and “F28JUN17”

Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Colby-Jack Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040014 with “Sell By” date of “F05JUL17”

Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Cheddar Jack Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040076 with “Sell By” date of “F05JUL17”

Anyone with the cheese is asked to stop using it. People can either throw out the product or return it to the customer service desk.

Meijer will provide a full refund for any recalled product.

