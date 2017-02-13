Driver flees after crashing into pole - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Driver flees after crashing into pole

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Toledo road was closed Monday morning after a driver crashed into a pole.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. on Hill Avenue at Arco Drive.

Police say the driver fled the scene after hitting the pole.

The road was closed and Toledo Edison crews called in due to low-hanging wire. Officials say the pole will need to be replaced.

