Driver flees after crashing into pole

A Toledo road was closed Monday morning after a driver crashed into a pole.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. on Hill Avenue at Arco Drive.

Police say the driver fled the scene after hitting the pole.

The road was closed and Toledo Edison crews called in due to low-hanging wire. Officials say the pole will need to be replaced.

