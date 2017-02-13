House collapses in massive central Toledo fire

A massive fire caused a home to collapse in central Toledo Monday morning.

The fire started around 6 a.m. on Prospect Avenue near Smead.

Firefighters were not able to enter the home because of the severity of the fire.

Just before 6:30 a.m., the home collapsed from the flames.

Officials believe the home is vacant but are still working to figure out if someone lives there.

No one was injured.

