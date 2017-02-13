Teenage boy to be charged after social media threat against Whitmer HS

A teenage boy faces criminal charges after making a threat to Whitmer High School on social media.

District leaders sent parents an alert Sunday night at 11 after the threat was made.

"Whitmer High School had an isolated media posting over the weekend. The situation was dealt with promptly and local law enforcement agencies were notified. Incorrect information has been circulating over the past two days. Please understand that the safety of our students is our top priority."

According to a police report, a Whitmer student made an indirect threat on social media when he referenced to Columbine.

"If I shot up the school in the hallway at Whitmer with the prints while people are going to the buses, my KD would be 107-1, my death being suicide," said the unidentified Whitmer student.

The district says incorrect information has been circulating.

The statement went on to say public safety officers took action to ensure the safety of the students and staff at Whitmer High School.

Although classes will be in session Monday, some parents said on social media they will not be sending their kids to school.

Toledo police expect charges to be made against the boy who posted the threat on Monday.

